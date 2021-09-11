Mumbai: Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is coming back. The makers of the show released a motion poster of the show on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and revealed the three judges of the show.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal is 'Joint Winner' With Pawandeep Rajan, Says Aditya Narayan | Check Full Post

This time, Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan have been roped in as judges. The singing reality show will premiere on October 16. The auditions for the show have already started.

Grand preparations are already underway for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa:

Apart from this, singer-anchor Aditya Narayan, who earlier hosted Indian Idol 12 will be hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa now. This is not the first time that Aditya Narayan will be hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He has hosted nearly seven seasons of the show over a period of 11 years. Earlier this year, Aditya Narayan talked about the same and mentioned that it’s like a homecoming for him.

“Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is like a homecoming for me. It’s a show that I have been associated with for a really long time and the stage is just like home to me. I have hosted nearly seven seasons of this show, right from 2007 to 2018. When I was just about 18 years old, my first ever job in the television industry was with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa,” he had said.

Are you excited for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa? Follow this space for more updates related to the show.