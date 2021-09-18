Mumbai: The singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is all set to come back on the Tv screens on October 16 and fans can’t be more excited. On Saturday, Zee Tv dropped the first promo of the show unveiling the three judges – Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and Shankar Mahadevan and Aditya Narayan is back as the host.Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal Win Hearts With Their Chemistry in O Saiyyonni, Fans Say 'Kadak Song'

The promo starts with Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan and Himesh Reshammiya introducing the show in their owl style with celebrations happening at the backdrop. Also Read - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan To Judge Singing Reality Show From THIS Date

Zee Tv captioned the post, “Ab saat suron ka sapna bharega udaan, kyunki sangeet ke sikandar aa rahe hain lekar, music ka sabse bada tyohaar. Toh ho jaaiye tayyar aur dekhiye, #SaReGaMaPa, 16th October se, Saturday-Sunday, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par. #Promo #MusicKaTyohaar #SRGMP2021. (sic)” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal is 'Joint Winner' With Pawandeep Rajan, Says Aditya Narayan | Check Full Post

Watch Promo Here:

Aditya Narayan is coming back as the host after Indian Idol 12. Interestingly, he has hosted nearly seven seasons of the show in the periof of 11 years. Talking about the same, he had said, ““Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is like a homecoming for me. It’s a show that I have been associated with for a really long time and the stage is just like home to me. I have hosted nearly seven seasons of this show, right from 2007 to 2018. When I was just about 18 years old, my first ever job in the television industry was with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.”

Excited about the show?