Beginning your week on a slightly exciting note, actor Rupal Patel has confirmed that she's returning as Kokila Modi in season 2 of her popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actor's clip from the first season recently went viral and made everyone ask, "Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?". The popularity of the show led the makers to announce a new season with Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the lead.

Now, as reported by Mumbai Mirror, Rupal Patel is coming back to being the strict mother-in-law on-screen soon. Along with her, actor Mohammad Nazim, who played the role of Ahem Modi in the show has also agreed to be a part of the second season.

Expressing her excitement on being back with popular demand, Patel said, "There cannot be SNS 2 without its Koki. I couldn't sleep the night I was approached for SNS 2 as I prefer doing one show at a time." The actor is currently seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke but she's sure that the makers 'will figure out a way to ensure that everything proceeds smoothly."

The viral video that led to season 2 of the show was created by Yashraj Mukhate. Patel said that she was eager to meet the man and couldn’t believe her eyes when she first saw the video. “Till I saw Yashraj ji’s face, I was in shock because I was sure I hadn’t said the dialogue that way. But eventually, I was delighted and proud, and so was my family. And I felt that if a youngster had taken interest in my work and made it popular again. I had to congratulate him personally.”

The actor is proud of the way a viral video in her name has appeared online. “From the Parliament to Bollywood, everyone including Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar, have been enquiring ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?’ Krishna Bhagwan ki Saugandh, if season 2 is not a superhit, mera naam bhi Kokila Modi nahin,” she said the way her character does in the show.