Back by popular demand, daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya is coming back on Indian television and has already created a lot of hype. Now, as per the latest report by Pinkvilla, Sidharth Shukla has been approached to play the male lead opposite Devoleena Bhattacharjee. A source told the entertainment portal, "Sidharth is the first choice to play the male lead on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. The makers are currently in the process of enabling a discussion with him. The discussion is currently on a very primary level but if things work out, his fans would be in for a surprise."

Earlier today, makers released the second promo of the show featuring Devoleena as Gopi Bahu, Kokilaben, and a character named Gehna. Sharing the promo, Devoleena wrote, "Who is Gehna'. The second season was planned after the viral video 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' took the internet by storm. However, Rupal Patel, who played Kokilaben said that she will not be able to reprise her role in the new season as she is currently occupied with her current show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. She said that she will not be able to do two shows.

Producer Rashmi Sharma told Mumbai Mirror that they were planning to bring season 2 amid the lockdown as the first season re-run was watched widely. She further added that the story will have many twists but it will remain a family drama.