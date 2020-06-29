Television actor Karan Khandelwal, best known for his roles in Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Siddhi Vinayak, has turned to his hometown in Kerala due to financial difficulty. The actor was finding it difficult to get essentials due to the surge in the cases in his area and was also struggling to pay his bills. Also Read - TV Actor Jagesh Mukati Passes Away After Breathing Issues, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Pays Tribute

Speaking to Times of India, he said, “Mumbai is one of the majorly affected cities in the country. There was a surge in Covid-19 cases around my area. I couldn’t even arrange food and other necessities for myself. Plus, it was getting difficult to meet other expenses as well.” Also Read - TV Actors Commit Suicide in Chennai, Decomposed Bodies Found After Neighbours Complained of Foul Smell

Instead of taking a flight, Karan chose to drive all the way to Kerala. “I had been living in Mumbai for several years, but the current situation forced me to leave the city and drive back to my hometown. I drove my car for almost 1,400 kms to reach home”, he said.



Speaking of financial troubles, he stated that there is a 90-day payment clause in the contracts of most television actors so the cheques are cleared three months after the shoot. He said that he was able to get by financial assistance from his family but he would not receive immediate payment for any project due to 90-day system.

“My family has been helping me with finances. Before the lockdown, I had shot for a web show and they immediately cleared my payment, which was helpful. But apart from that, I have many other pending dues from other projects. Now, even if I join a new show, I won’t get the payment for a couple of months. So, it was a better option to return home”, he was quoted as saying by the leading portal.

View this post on Instagram Truth is, Am crazy for you! 🤾🤾#progressing A post shared by кαяαи кнαи∂єℓωαℓ (@karankhandelwal) on Jun 7, 2020 at 10:53am PDT



Earlier, television actors Shardool Kunal Pandit and Rajesh Kareer left for their hometown after having no work due to coronavirus lockdown that lead to financial woes. Hamari Bahu Silk cast and crew raised a stink over non-payment of dues and even threatened to commit suicide.