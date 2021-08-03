Mumbai: TV actor Vandana Vithlani who plays the role of Urmila in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, recalled her tough days from last year when she had financial issues because of no work amid the coronavirus pandemic. Talking about her life, Vandana revealed that she used to make and sell rachis to pay her bills. Through this, she kept her creativity alive.Also Read - Is Saath Nibhana Saathiya Regressive And Sexist? Rupal Patel Aka Kokilaben Says 'It's Progressive'

Vandana who will be seen in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s prequel ‘Tere Mera Saath Rahe’, said: “People should try and keep their spirits high, try not to feel because of the existing circumstances. We should keep moving, no work is small or big. Some actors don’t take up roles because it’s a small show, but I never say no to work. I took up Pandya Store where my character came in just for few episodes, but the production loved my work and now my character is often seen in the show.” Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay Last Episode to Air on October 3, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Not Replacing The Show

Vandana Vithlani further added, “Everyone has been going through difficult times in the pandemic. What I have learnt from this one year is that, one needs to be really patient and not give up. A person should always bounce back in every situation. Last year I went through a bad phase but now I have overcome that. Ups and downs are a part of life. I realised that and I kept working hard. There was a phase last year when I had absolutely no work but gradually things changed and here I an today with two shows in hand.” Also Read - Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Makers to Approach Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla to Play Lead Opposite Devoleena Bhattacharjee

While speaking to SpotBoye, Vandana recalled the idea behind selling Rakshabandhan Rakhis online. She admitted that although she now has some work in her hand, she is still making and selling Rakshabandhan Rakhis online because she is in love with this creative work. In her words, “It’s not like that Pandemic was there so I started making Rakhi for my survival and now when I have other work in hand I should stop. I made it a part of my creativity. And I am taking it ahead.”