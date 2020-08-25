Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Kokilaben aka Rupal Patel has been trending on social media after a mashup video featuring her and other co-stars Rucha Hasabnis (Rashi) and Giaa Manek (Goi Bahu) went crazily viral o social media. Now, reacting to the video, the original Kokilaben Ka Rupal told Times of India, “My sister-in-law sent me a message about it. Later my co-actor, Rhea Sharma sent me the rap. My immediate reaction was surprise and shock. I was perplexed about how Yashraj got this clip since I never sang on the show. Later, I realised that it’s a rap and he has used my dialogues for it. I liked it so much that I asked a few friends for his number. I spoke to him and expressed my gratitude.” Also Read - 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha': The Viral Kokilaben Rap Video Sparks Hilarious Meme Fest on Twitter

“Only prominent characters or personalities become a subject of memes or caricatures, and I am proud that Kokilaben is one of them”, she added.

In the mashup, Rupla, who plays matriarch Kokilaben, can be seen rapping to scold her daughters-in-law in an auto-tuned video. Singer-producer from Aurangabad, Yash Mukhate converted a small screen from the daily soap into a hilarious music video.



Meanwhile, Netizens have sparked-off hilarious memes on social media.

On the work front, Rupal is currently being featured in Yeh Rishytey Hain Pyaar Ke. Produced by Rajan Shahi, it stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles.