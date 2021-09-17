Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen having a great time with Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes at The Kapil Sharma Show, reveals cute little things about sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. During a candid question answer session, Archana Puran Singh asked fathers Saif Ali Khan and host Kapil about their favorite lullaby that they sing to their children.Also Read - Kapil Sharma Roasts Saif Ali Khan’s Fashion Style: Yeh Jaundice Wale Chashme Kaha Se Milte Hain

At first The Nawab of Bollywood said that all singing is done by Alexa and Kapil Sharma replied that he plays the catchy tune "baby shark" for his daughter, "Chota bacha hai na usko kuch bhi sunao usko pata nehin chalta. Jo derh saal ka hai na jaise meri daughter usko main who lagake deta hoon baby shark do do do do do do."

Talking about lullabies, Saif Ali Khan recalled an incident with his first born, daughter Sara Ali Khan when she was a baby, "Main gaata tha ek gaana, summertime bolke English lullaby hai aur Sara bohot choti thi uss time pe. Usne aankh kholke bola, 'abba please don't sing.' Tabse I can't sing. Even the baby said don't sing", which made the audience laugh heartily.

Meanshile, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh and Kareena are presently holidaying in an unknown destination. Bebo She shared a couple of pictures revealing they are enjoying their time by the beach.

Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes will be promoting their new film Bhoot Police on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend.