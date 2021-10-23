Mumbai: In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan lashed out at Karan Kundrra for being violent with Pratik Sehajpal earlier this week. Salman reminded Karan that people have been asked to leave the show for being violent in earlier seasons and that the same could have been his fate too if Pratik would have created an issue out of it. “Aap bach gaye kyuki Pratik ne action nahi liya (You are safe because Pratik did not take any action),” Salman told Karan Kundrra.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Is '100% Original' While Jay Bhanushali Is '100% Fake', Housemates Announce

Moreover, Salman Khan also questioned Karan Kundrra if this is how behaves outside the Bigg Boss house as well. “Yeh aap bahar bhi karte the? Ek din aapko bhi koi patkega. Aap duniya ke sabse vishaal, takatwar nahi ho. Jitna dimaag se kheloge utna behatar hoga. Utha kar ek doosre ka wazan naap rahe the kya? (Do you act like this outside the Bigg Boss house too? One day, somebody will attack you too. You are not the strongest and the most powerful person. It will be better if you play this game with your mind. By lifting him, were you measuring his weight?),” Salman Khan said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Was Right In Talking About Vishal To Jay | India.com Twitter Poll

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita's Game To Be Strengthened After Her Rakhi Brother and Raqesh Bapat's Entry In Show? Deets Inside

Salman Khan further asked everyone not to be violent in the house and said, “Uthana hi hai toh apne dimaag, soch ka level uthao (Lift your mental level if you have to).”

Salman also asked Pratik if his reaction would have been the same if Jay Bhanushali or Ieshaan Sehgaal would have had done something like this. “I would have been out of this show by now,” Pratik said.

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra picked up Pratik Sehajpal by his neck and pinned him to the ground during a task earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer, and Simba Nagpal are nominated for eviction this week. It will be interesting to see who gets eliminated from the show.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.