Mumbai: In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at Ritesh for misbehaving with his wife Rakhi Sawant in the house. In a recent promo released by Colors TV, Salman Khan can be seen shouting at Ritesh as he tells him that he was nobody before Rakhi Sawant came into his life. Salman also questioned Rakhi for tolerating the way Ritesh has been behaving with her. Further, Salman warned Ritesh to be polite with Rakhi or else it will not be good for him.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Sunny Leone To Host a Pool Party Inside The House With Singer Kanika Kapoor?

“Bade bade log apni patniyo se aise baat nahi karte jaise aap kar rahe ho. Tameez hai? Kyu bardaash kar rahe ho? Tum Rakhi Sawant ho yaar. Arey aapko jaanta kaun tha yaar? Kya fayda yaar tumhari education ka. Rakhi se aise badtameeze se baat ki toh accha nahi hoga (Even big people do not talk to their wives like this the way you talk to Rakhi. Do you have etiquettes? Why are you tolerating this? You are Rakhi Sawant. Who knew you (Ritesh) before Rakhi came into your life? What’s the point of your education! Dare to talk like this with Rakhi again and you’ll have to face the consequences),” Salman can be heard telling Ritesh in the latest promo. Also Read - 'Aise Pati Rehne Se Na Rahe Better Hai' Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down In Bigg Boss 15 House

This has come a day after Rakhi complained to Ritesh about his behaviour and questioned him for maintaining distance from her. “Tum mujhe hamesha avoid karte ho. Tum mujhse kab tak dur rahoge? (You avoid me all the time. Till when will you stay away from me?)”, Rakhi asked Ritesh. However, irritated Ritesh left the conversation in between saying “Tumhare pass baithna bekaar hai (It is a waste of time to sit with you).”

Later, Rakhi was also seen venting her heart out to Tejasswi Prakash. “Aise pati rehne se na rahe better hai” (It is better to not have a husband than a husband like this),” heartbroken Rakhi told Tejasswi.