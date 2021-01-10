Bigg Boss 14 latest promo shows host Salman Khan breaking down like a kid while announcing the eviction of Jasmin Bhasin in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Jasmin was one of the favourite contestants of the host and he always asked her to behave in a respectable manner and take care of the fact that she’s representing the channel inside the house. In Sunday’s episode, as the promo shows, one contestant between Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin will have to leave the house. This makes Salman emotional. Also Read - Pavitra Punia And Eijaz Khan Kiss After Confessing Love For Each Other in Bigg Boss 14

Fans of Bigg Boss are all surprised to see Salman shedding tears on the show for a contestant. Many took to Twitter to express how this is the first time that the superstar has allowed himself to be so expressive in front of the camera. While one Twitter user wrote, “What Salman Cried on Jasmin’s Eviction!! First time in the history of BB” (sic), another wrote, “First Time I Have Seen @BeingSalmanKhan bhai crying not for himself but he is absolutely crying for other. The most CARING & BEING HUMAN Indian actor Mr. #SalmanKhan (sic) Also Read - Salman Khan Says 'no F****** Work is Small' as he Makes Rakhi Sawant's Bed in Bigg Boss 14 - Watch Viral Video

After Jasmin’s eviction, nine contestants are left to play the game in Bigg Boss 14. This includes Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Sonali Phogat, and Eijaz Khan.

The eviction episode will be aired tonight. The promo has already created a lot of buzz and the audience is excited to see if Salman has actually cried for Jasmin or there’s some other reason behind him breaking down like this. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 14!