Actor Salman Khan finally lashed out at Rakhi Sawant for her game in Bigg Boss 14. After two weeks of constant criticism that he received for supporting her over her behaviour with Abhinav Shukla and other contestants in the house, Salman got the doors of the house opened for Rakhi and asked her to leave.

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 shows Salman yelling at Rakhi and schooling her for questioning Abhinav's character and accusing the other contestants. He tells her that he has always been supportive of her but if she continues to think that what she is doing is entertainment then she's wrong. "Logo pe lanchan lagati ho, unke character pe sawal uthati ho…Maine humesha support kiya, agar ye entertainment hai to humko entertainment nahi chahiye. Agar aap apne aapko line cross karne se nahi rok sakti to, aap is waqt ye show chor kar jaa sakti hain. Please darwaza khol dijiye..." (You have been accusing people, and questioning their character on the show. I have always supported you. If this is entertainment then we don't want this entertainment in the show. If you can't stop yourself from crossing the line, then please this show right away. Kindly open the door…)

While Rakhi's infatuation for Abhinav initially seemed quite fun and entertaining, it turned into an obsession and Abhinabv started to object. That irked Rakhi who then resorted to call him names and question his character in front of his wife Rubina Dilaik. Salman has earlier faced a lot of criticism for supporting Rakhi and lashing out at Rubina-Abhinav instead.

