After leaving Bigg Boss 14, actor Rakhi Sawant went to the hospital to check on her mother who’s undergoing cancer treatment currently. In a video that’s going viral on social media, Rakhi revealed that she and her family are grateful to Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan for helping them. While she didn’t say that the superstar is helping her financially, a report in the entertainment portal TellyChakkar suggests that the actor has taken the responsibility for Rakhi’s mother’s cancer treatment. Also Read - Vindu Dara Singh Prays For Rakhi Sawant’s Mother, Calls Her ‘Raj Kapoor' For Entertaining The World at Cost of Her Own Sorrows

In the video, the Pardesiya star is seen telling all that Salman has been in touch with his doctor who’s looking after her mother and he’s constantly getting updates about her. The social media sensation added that her mother recorded a special video for Salman, blessing him in his endeavors and thanking him for all that he’s doing. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Star Rakhi Sawant Begins Her Mom's Cancer Treatment, Thanks 'God Brother' Salman Khan

Salman has supported Rakhi throughout her journey in Bigg Boss 14. The actor bashed contestants like Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, and Aly Goni for looking down upon Rakhi and commenting on her appearance. Rakhi emerged as the only challenger who reached the Grand Finale of the show. However, instead of waiting for the audience’s verdict, she chose to take the bag of Rs 14 lakh and left the show.

Rakhi always maintained that she had entered the show because she needed money for her mother’s cancer treatment and therefore when the finalists were given a choice of taking the suitcase and leaving the show, she opted for the same.

We wish Rakhi’s mom to get well soon!