Salman Khan's latest controversy: Actor Salman Khan has been hosting the reality show Bigg Boss for over 10 years and he has emerged as one of the most-loved TV hosts in the country. While many are fans of the way he grills the contestants on the show and gives them an honest review from outside the Bigg Boss house, former contestant Sofia Hayat thinks that Salman needs to learn a lot.

In her latest interview with Times of India, Sofia questioned Salman's ethics at work and his film choices. The actor, who had participated in Bigg Boss season 7, said that the superstar has been taking advantage of his audience by serving them the same frivolous stories on-screen and branding it as huge releases on festivals. She then mentioned that viewers are intelligent today and they know what to reject and accept.

Calling his films 'brain numbing', Sofia said, "Salman Khan has been using the same tricks every time he releases a movie. He releases on Eid, using the religious festivity as a promotional day, profiting from a spiritual day. He also releases the same clichéd storylines, same cheesy looks to camera, same clichéd girl meets boy story, (always using a younger model each time, isn't it about time you cast a girl your own age to star opposite you?), and the same clichéd cheesy lines. What he has not done is to grow. His audiences have clearly grown and are fed up with the same regurgitated storylines that quite clearly brain-numbing.."

She also talked about not getting back on stage with Salman in Bigg Boss. Sofia said she chose not to share the BB stage with Salman because she didn’t believe in being on the same platform as that of him. “I myself chose not to appear on stage on BB final next to Salman because my morality and truth is stronger than my ego,” she said.

