SidNaaz news: In the Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale episode, Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill had a small reunion on the stage as the latter came to give a special tribute to late Sidharth Shukla who won Bigg Boss 13 and also the audience's hearts. In an emotional performance, Shehnaaz performed on her own song for Sidharth that she created after he passed away in September last year.

Shehnaaz made everyone go emotional on the sets including Salman Khan. The two hugged it out and Salman tried to console Shehnaaz. He even wiped tears off her face and asked her to stay strong. He said, "Life me aage badho. Move on. I know this has been difficult for you and for Sidharth's mom, his family. I am in touch with his mom. I keep asking her about how she's doing. Now you have a new responsibility towards yourself. Perform that and move on in life. Do good work. I am happy to see you doing so well in life."

Salman even complimented Shehnaaz for her efforts and how she has found a new positivity in life. He said how she looks more healthy and prettier now. Shehnaaz thanked everyone and told Salman how she is trying to find a new meaning in life and is glad to see all the love and support that's coming her way from all across the country. The fans couldn't resist showering love on Shehnaaz once again as she appeared on Bigg Boss 15 and left everyone choked up with tears.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash ended up winning the Bigg Boss 15 trophy after a tough competition from Pratik Sehajpal who finished as the first runner-up. Karan Kundrra was declared the second runner-up.