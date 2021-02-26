Actor Salman Khan is known to tease the Bigg Boss celebs and pull their legs. The popular host throws a chalet party for the Bigg Boss contestants every year in which most participants are invited just to have some good time and resolve their issues from inside the house. In this year’s chalet party, challenger Arshi Khan wore a striking golden outfit that was actually inspired by international singer Lady Gaga’s silver coat-dress from the MTV VMAs 2020. Also Read - Salman Khan Funds Rakhi Sawant's Mom's Cancer Treatment, Bigg Boss 14 Star Releases Video

While the similarity between the dress called for memes on the internet, Arshi was also mocked by Salman for wearing something so unusual. The golden dress came with a billowy skirt styled in two circles on the sides. Arshi wore her mini-dress with bangs and red lipstick. The actor later revealed that Salman laughed off her choice of the dress and told her “Tu Bigg Boss ka sofa pehen kar aayi hai (Have you come wearing the Bigg Boss sofa?). Also Read - Abhinav Shukla, Shardul Pandit, Arshi Khan Along With Rubina Dilaik's Dad Go 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' | Watch Viral Video

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant was quoted as saying, “Woh dress hi aisa tha. Finale ke baad jab chalet party mein pehna tha, toh Salman saab bhi keh rahe the, ‘Arshi, kya pehen ke aayi hai?’ (That’s what the dress was like. When I wore that dress at the chalet party after the finale, even Salman sir asked me ‘what are you wearing, Arshi?)” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's First Interview After Bigg Boss 14: Now my Priority is to Become a Mother

The original dress seen on Lady Gaga was designed by Area and the singer wore it with an addition of a clear helmet. She further styled it with matching silver hair and a pair of black boots.

Popular Instagram handle Diet Sabya called out Arshi and her designer for trying to copy the original work. The actor later mentioned that she had texted Diet Sabya on the same post. She said, “Maine Diet Sabya ko message kiya tha. Woh fishbowl jo lagaya tha uske upar Lady Gaga ne, maine sirf itna bola, ‘Main woh lagana bhool gayi, sorry’ (I texted Diet Sabya about that fishbowl. I wrote, ‘sorry, I forgot to put that bowl’)”