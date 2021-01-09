Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan is known to grill the contestants and make them realise their wrongdoings in the house. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar special episode, he does the same with contestant Nikki Tamboli who refuses to make fellow housemate Rakhi Sawant’s bed. Rakhi is the captain of the house and is not allowed to do any work, therefore, Nikki was asked to clean her bed. However, when she refused and created a ruckus inside the house, Salman decided to visit the house and make Rakhi’s bed himself. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai Blasts Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin For Speaking Against Vikas Gupta

The actor's decision made everyone feel guilty. While Nikki kept apologising, Rakhi also felt sorry. However, an angry Salman said that he doesn't have any problem in doing somebody else's work for the person. "No work is f****** small," he told the housemates as seen in the latest promo of the show. Watch it here:

In previous seasons as well, Salman has visited the house to set a better example for the contestants who refuse to clean the bathroom or cook food for each other, thereby, creating havoc over petty issues in the house. The actor’s decisions often teach a big lesson to the contestants who are always left feeling remorseful and guilty for their behaviour.

Salman has been widely appreciated for the way he schools the contestants of Bigg Boss. The actor appears as the judge towards the end of every week and takes everyone’s class by telling them how the audience is reacting to their presence in the house. This is just one of the qualities that make the audience root for Salman as the host of Bigg Boss every year without fail!