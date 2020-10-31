Host Salman Khan is going to grill Rahul Vaidya for his ‘nepotism’ comment in Bigg Boss 14. In one of the tasks assigned earlier this week, Rahul was seen nominating Jaan Kumar Sanu saying he’s ‘against nepotism‘. Now, this irked Salman who told Rahul that Bigg Boss is not the right platform to bring up nepotism issues. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 October 30 Written Update: Eijaz Clears His Feelings With Pavitra, Nikki Calls Rahul 'Ghatiya Aadmi'

The channel has released a new promo of Weekend Ka Vaar in which Salman is seen reprimanding Rahul. He then goes on to ask Jaan if his father, singer Kumar Sanu, has helped him in any way in the industry. Jaan denies and says that his father has never recommended him to anyone. Salman then says that it’s not possible for a father to pressurise others in the industry to give work to his kids. “Aap apne bachcon ko kisi ke upar thop rahe ho, pressure daal rahe ho, Iss industry ke andar woh possible hai? I want to know,” he says. Watch the promo here: Also Read - Gauahar Khan Enjoys Her Day Out on a Beach in a White Swimsuit worth Rs 2.5K

Apart from Rahul, Salman also takes up Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik‘s class. He asks Jasmin to be a little less dramatic and tells Rubina to not be hypocritical in calling others violent when she does the same in the game but thinks it’s as passion, not violence. Salman tells Rubina, “You make your life miserable, you make everyone else’s life also miserable. Apan passion, passion doosre ka passion violence.”

Meanwhile, the three new entries in the house – Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh, and Shardul Pandit have started to add more buzz to the show. Jasmin’s rumoured beau Aly Goni is also expected to enter the show as another wild card contestant. Watch out!