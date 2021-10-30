Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: It was all Katrina Kaif‘s show on Bigg Boss 15 as the actor appeared during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote her upcoming film Sooryavanshi with director Rohit Shetty. Salman Khan and Katrina are known to spread their own swag on stage whenever they unite and this time too, they seemed super lovely together. However, there was something that made the audience’s jaws drop. It looked like Salman teased Katrina about Vicky Kaushal. At least their chemistry hinted at something ‘secret’ that Salman was trying to pull Katrina’s leg for.Also Read - Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa to Get Married After Diwali? All About Wedding Dates And Preparation

During a fun task on the stage, Katrina asked Salman to sing a song for her which led the superstar to croon ‘Ae Mere Dil Ke Chain‘. Salman, while singing the whole song, stressed more on the lines ‘Tera Kya Hoga, Socho Toh Zara‘. Both Katrina and Rohit broke into instant laughter while Salman kept repeating those lines – the second time with gestures and body language as if trying to joke about a secret something. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Netizens Slam Vidhi Pandya For Supporting Karan Kundrra Over Sexist Remark

For the uninitiated, there are strong rumours about Katrina marrying Uri actor Vicky Kaushal in a destination wedding between 7-9 December this year. Speculations are also rife that the couple will be tying the knot at the Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Bharwara, and their respective family members were also spotted in Mumbai preparing to do some wedding shopping. Many reports suggest that designer Sabyasachi has been trusted with creating their wedding outfits and they have bought a plush apartment in the same building as that of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma where they will be shifting after the wedding. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Confirms His Feelings For Tejasswi Prakash, ‘I Like Her, Extremely Cute Hai’

Now, while only the future will tell whether these wedding rumours are true or not, it looks very obvious that Salman was trying to pull Katrina’s leg on Bigg Boss 15 over something that’s big and secret. What do you think?