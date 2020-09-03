Bigg Boss 14 News: The new season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss is going to take over the TV screens soon and while speculations are rife regarding the contestants this year, a few rumours are also surfacing about Salman Khan‘s remuneration as the host. Now, a report in Mid-Day suggests that the superstar has got a whopping Rs 450 crore deal with the makers for hosting the show. Also Read - Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Makers to Approach Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla to Play Lead Opposite Devoleena Bhattacharjee

The daily noted that various reports had mentioned about Salman getting Rs 15.5 crore per episode. However, the actor is now getting Rs 20 crore per episode. A source close to Bigg Boss 14 told the daily that even though the actor's total deal comes to Rs 480 crore if we calculate Rs 20 crore per episode, the actor's team closed the deal at Rs 450 crore. "The amount is inclusive of his fees for promos and virtual press conferences. The producers at Endemol are willing to pay the remuneration as they know Salman is the primary reason for the show's high TRPs," said the source.

The sets of Bigg Boss 14 have been constructed at the Film City and it is believed that Salman will travel from his residence to Goregaon every Saturday for the shoot and will spend the weekend at the chalet that's exclusively constructed for him.

Salman’s contract also includes a special clause regarding the extension of the season. The source told the daily, “The previous edition was extended by 10 episodes, with the actor charging R7.5 crore per day. If the reality show doesn’t conclude this time within the agreed 12 weeks, Salman’s team and the producers will sit down to discuss the additional remuneration.”

Interestingly, some social media influencers including TikTok stars have been roped in for this season to make more noise. Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla, and Rashami Desai from the previous season are also likely to make appearances.