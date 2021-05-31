Delhi: Actor and YouTuber Sambhavna Seth, who lost her father to COVID-19 related complications on May 8, aged 80 years, has now taken the legal route against the hospital in Delhi where he was admitted. The actor’s father succumbed to a cardiac arrest in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. In an interview with ETimes, Sambhavna mentioned that she has accused the hospital of medical negligence and lack of care to the patient. The popular Bhojpuri actor narrated the incident and accused the hospital of ill-treating her ailing father. She mentioned in her complaint that the doctors had tied the hands of her father and he was put on oxygen support even when it wasn’t required. Also Read - COVID Vaccination is Super Important For Heart Patients, Here's Why

She was quoted as saying, “I have sent a notice to the hospital for deficiency in services, medical negligence, lack of proper care and attention, and non-responsive behavior. My father was admitted to the hospital on April 30, four days after he tested positive for COVID-19. The medical staff conducted a few blood tests and assured us that he would recover in a few days. We heaved a sigh of relief because we thought he was in safe hands. The following day, when my brother visited my father, he was shocked to see that his hands were tied. He untied my father immediately and inquired about it. He was told that it was to dissuade him from removing the saline supply. On May 7, my panic-stricken brother called me to say that our father had been put on oxygen support even though his saturation was between 90 and 95. Somehow, I felt something was a miss and flew down to Delhi the very next day.” Also Read - World No Tobacco Day 2021: What Harm Can Tobacco Consumption Cause on The Efficacy of The Vaccine?

Sambhavana added that she was totally taken aback when she saw her father at the hospital. The former Bigg Boss contestant said that there was no one attending to her father while his hands and legs were tied to the bed. She also said that the moments after she met the senior doctor at the hospital who assured her of providing an attendant for her father, she was told that he had passed away of a cardiac arrest.

Sambhavana said, “There was no one attending to my father and I was shocked to see the paucity of medical facilities. I shot a video to highlight the issue, but the staff argued with me and heckled me to delete it. Seeing his condition, I ran from pillar to post to meet the senior doctor of the hospital, but all attempts proved futile. Eventually, one of the doctors briefed me about my father’s health. He told me that his condition had improved and that he was assigning an attendant to take care of him. But just moments later, he told me that my father had suffered a cardiac arrest. I wanted to see him, but he stopped me and said that they were trying to revive him. After that, I was told that he died of a severe attack. I guess, they already knew that he was gone.”

Sambhavana had first opened up on the incident through her YouTube video wherein she accused the hospital and doctors of killing her father. She recorded a video and shared it on her own YouTube channel, alleging that his father was ‘medically murdered’ and asked her fans for support. “Within 2 hours after recording this video my father passed away or I should rather say he was medically murdered. Losing my father was the biggest fear of my life which I have faced. Now I am fearlessly going to fight for the truth as taught by my father my whole life. I may or may not defeat these big sharks in this fight but I’m definitely gonna pull them out of this godly water and show their real faces. I was just waiting to complete all the rituals for my father. Now I need your support in this fight because I know everyone of you who has been to hospitals in these tough times have faced the similar medical negligence but couldn’t fight for it due to various reason but now we all can fight together by sharing this video with hashtags #justice4sambhavna #medicalmurder,” she wrote in the caption of her video.

Meanwhile, Sambhavna has also been remembering her late father by sharing his photos and videos on Instagram. Sambhavna resides in Mumbai with her husband Avinash Dwivedi.

— Written by Apoorva Girdhar