In another news that sent shockwaves in the TV and film industry, actor Sameer Sharma died by alleged suicide. His body was found hanging in his kitchen and was discovered by a watchman. As the fans and colleagues mourn the actor’s death, many have taken to his Instagram account to point out at a post that hints at the actor going through a difficult phase in life. Also Read - TV Actor Sameer Sharma Allegedly Dies by Suicide, Body Found Hanging From The Kitchen Ceiling

On July 27, Monday, Sameer had shared a post that talked about one trying to move towards death. It seemed like a philosophical post. The post read, “I built my pyre and slept on it and with my fire, it was lit. And all that was me I burned in it, I killed my dream to wake up from it. Now my dream is gone and with it, I woke up to ashes and I was in it. I took what was left and left it in a stream and hoped my ashes this time have a better dream.” (sic) Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Case: IPS Vinay Tiwari Breaks Silence, to Move Supreme Court Against BMC For Forcibly Quarantining Him

View this post on Instagram @bleedingsoulpoetry @societyofpoetry #bleedingsoulpoetry. Photo by Samir Sharma. A post shared by Samir Sharma (@samir5d) on Jul 26, 2020 at 7:42pm PDT

The depth of this post didn’t go unnoticed to even actor Richa Chadha. The actor offered her prayers and mentioned how this could be seen as one of the signs of what he had been going through and probably needed help. Richa’s comment on the post read, “This was a warning sign … 💔 RIP brother. It’s a tough world. 💔” (sic)

Sameer was known for playing roles in TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Jyoti, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du and many other popular dramas. He was playing the role of Kuhu’s father in Star Plus’ hit show Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke that features Shaheer Sheikh in the lead.

Sameer’s body has been sent for the autopsy and the police found no suicide note at the actor’s residence. The police further suspected that the actor had died two days back.

May his soul rest in peace!