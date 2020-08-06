Sameer Sharma Death News: Actor Geetanjali Tikekar, who was a close friend of actor Sameer Sharma, talked about her late friend in her latest interview with a news channel. Sharma was found dead at his residence in Malad West on Wednesday night after his body was discovered by a watchman who informed the building supervisor and the police. The actor’s body was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling and a case of ‘accidental death’ was registered at the Malad police station though it’s believed that he allegedly died by suicide. The police further suspected that he had died two days back. Also Read - Sameer Sharma Suicide: Sidharth Malhotra And Other Celebs Mourn The Death of Hasee Toh Phasee Actor

Now, in an emotional interview with ET TV, Tikekar, who had worked with Sharma in popular TV show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Dun, said that the late actor was a deeply loving person. She said that he always stood by his friends and loved them all, however, he was also a loner who used to wander in his own thoughts and stay in his own space for sometime every now and then. Tikekar revealed that Sharma used to go out on road trips, loved to write, and kept exchanging notes with his loved ones.

"He was a thorough professional. He would be in space until he didn't know people well, but once he knew them, he became friends for life. He would never leave his friends. He was a loner sometimes. He would write a lot. We all knew that there would be a time when he would want to be left alone and want his space. And as friends we understood. There were few gaps in his life when he would just go away and take a sabbatical. He was lonely and there must be some trigger," she explained.

The actor added that Sharma was also extremely sensitive not just to what was happening in his own life but to also ‘other people’s pain’. “His own depth drowned him. It is a big loss and God doesn’t make people like Sam anymore,” she said.

The popular TV actor revealed that Sharma’s family resides in Bangalore and he had built his own small extended family in Mumbai that had a few close friends who used to take care of him and loved him dearly.

“He had a good life, good friends, he was well-read, extremely talented. You could hold a conversation about anything with him. I’ve been recalling all the moments we shared together while working for three years together. He just became an integral part of my family, but he would disappear on and of,” she explained.

Tikekar also said that not just she, her husband also shared a good bond with Sharma and the late actor had called him a few days back. She said that they were constantly in touch during the lockdown and made sure to check on each other. However, she mentioned that when Sharma didn’t call in the last few days, they didn’t find anything suspicious in it and thought that he must have gone out to travel somewhere the way he usually does.

