Sameer Sharma Death: Actor Sameer Sharma was found dead at his Malad West home on Wednesday night. The news of his alleged suicide shook the entire TV industry, especially those who had worked with him in the past. After many Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, actor Shrenu Parikh remembered the late actor and shared just how full of life he used to be.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Shrenu recalled the time spent with Sameer on the sets of their show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir. She said that the late actor was a creative person and extremely intelligent. Shrenu added that Sameer used to crack intelligent jokes and had the quality of holding conversations on any subject under the sun.

"He was jovial, cheerful always. He was such an intelligent person and you could discuss anything with him. Be it current affairs, what's happening around the world, he would be so on his toes always. He was a very creative person and would crack intelligent jokes," Shrenu said.

The actor said that she had not been in regular touch with him but they used to text each other whenever there’s a new project or anything that reminded them of the past. Commenting on the news of Sameer’s alleged suicide, the actor said, “I don’t know what pushed him towards it and what went wrong with him. I just really wish he did not take this step. It is so disheartening and heartbreaking. He was a gem of a person and very talented.”

Earlier, actor Geetanjali Tikekar, who had worked with Sameer in the same show, also reminisced the memories shared with the late actor. She mentioned how Sam, as she lovingly called him, used to be a ‘loner’ and would stay in his own space for sometime every now and then.

Sameer’s body was sent for an autopsy on Thursday by the Mumbai Police while suspecting that he had died two days back. The late actor’s body was discovered by a watchman who saw him hanging from the kitchen ceiling and informed the building supervisors who called the police. Sameer was 44 years old. May his soul rest in peace!