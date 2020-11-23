Former television actor Sana Khan, who got married to Surat-based Anas Sayed, has now changed her name to Sayied Sana Khan. In the latest pictures from her wedding, Sana looks absolutely gorgeous as a bride. Also Read - Sana Khan Shares Her First Wedding Picture With Anas Syed, Glows in Red Bridal Lehenga

A few days back, Sana has shared her first official picture with husband Anas in a stunning bridal red lehenga, while Anas can be seen complimenting her with white traditional wear. She captioned it, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah. Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan. Which of the favours of your lord will u deny #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thnov #alhumdulillah.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayied Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)



Her photos surfaced online from her wedding day. In the photos, she can be seen clad in a white gown and covered her head with an abaya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Daud (@adnan__daud)



Last month, she announced that she is quitting showbiz, citing she has resolved to serve humanity. She has captioned her note as, “My happiest moment. May Allah help me n guide me in this journey. Aap sab mujhe dua Mai Shamil rakhe.” Her note reads, “Isn’t it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn’t a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more? I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?”