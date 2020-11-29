Former actor Sana Khan shared some more pictures from her wedding festivities on Instagram on Saturday. After sharing the pictures of her look from her wedding reception and the formal ceremony, she now shared the photos from her Nikaah. Sana wore a traditional emerald green sharara for her Nikaah and looked absolutely radiant in it. Also Read - Sana Khan New Wedding Pictures Out: Former Actor Marks 1 Week of Her Wedding With Anas Sayed

In the pictures that she shared online recently, she is seen styling her green sharara with a lot of gold jewellery including a giant maang-tika, a paasa, and a stunning statement neckpiece. Like the rest of her wedding finery, this green sharara was also designed by her designer friend Poonam Kaurture while the jewellery was from a La Couture by Ruma who’s a USA-based jewellery designer. Check out these pictures: Also Read - Sana Khan Shares Pictures From Her Mehendi Ceremony, Looks Fabulous in Orange-Pink Suit

Sana married Muslim cleric Anas Syed in a traditional ceremony last week in Surat. The two were recently seen going on their first post-marriage drive and Sana even posted a small clip in her Instagram stories from the same. She also made another post in her stories revealing how her mother-in-law treated her to home-cooked biryani as a welcome gesture into the family.

Sana and Anas look head over heels in love with each other and make a happy couple. At least that’s what visible in their pictures and videos that are going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Sana recently quit the film and the TV industry and announced the same on social media. She mentioned that her work was coming in the way of her relationship with his God and therefore, she had to make the decision that was best suited for spiritual life. The former actor even deleted all the photos and videos from her social media handles that showed her in association with the industry.