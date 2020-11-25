Former actor Sana Khan, who’s now Sayied Sana Khan, has shared some really stunning pictures from her pre-wedding ceremonies on social media. She took to Instagram on Wednesday morning and posted some pictures from her Mehendi ceremony. Wearing a bright orange traditional suit with an extremely striking pink dupatta, Sana looked absolutely radiant in all her pictures from the Mehendi ceremony. Also Read - Sana Khan Is A Gorgeous New Bride In Rs 99K Red and Golden Lehenga For Her Walima

The former Bigg Boss participant announced her wedding to Muslim cleric Anas Syed last week and also shared a few pictures from the wedding for which she chose to wear a gorgeous red lehenga. In the latest pictures, she’s seen rocking a traditional suit by the same designer. Sana styled her Mehendi look with a golden choker, a tiny maang-tika and some dewy makeup. She looked pretty. Check out the pictures here: Also Read - Sana Khan Shares Her First Wedding Picture With Anas Syed, Glows in Red Bridal Lehenga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayied Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

A few weeks before getting married, Sana had announced her disassociation with the world of showbiz. The actor had informed her fans that she will no longer be working in the film industry or carrying on with any work that takes her back to it. She also deleted all the old photos from Instagram and began a new journey. She now spreads awareness about what Islam stands for and how to stay close to God by doing the rights things in life.

Sana also keeps sharing several verses from the Quran on social media asking her fans to realise the importance of what’s written in the holy book and how to lead one’s life in a righteous manner.

We wish her the best!