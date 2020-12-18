Actor Sana Khan is currently on her honeymoon in Kashmir after marrying Muslim cleric Mufti Anas Sayied in a traditional wedding last month. The actor now spoke about deciding to get married and how Anas is the man of her dreams. In her latest interview with Bombay Times, Sana said that her husband is the kind of man she wanted in her life and someone who is God’s blessing for her. Also Read - After Sana Khan-Anas Sayied, Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal Visit Kashmir on Honeymoon

Calling him ‘shareef’, the former actor said that Anas is someone who has both honesty and modesty. She added that he has appeared in his life like a blessing in disguise. Sana also said that marrying Anas wasn’t a decision that she took in a hurry. “I have prayed for years for a man like him in my life. What I liked best about him is that he is shareef and unn mein haya hai. He is not judgmental,” she said. Also Read - Sana Khan Glows in Green Sharara During Nikaah Ceremony With Anas Syed - See Viral Pics

Sana had quit the industry a few months back and also deleted all her pictures from photoshoots and anything that could remotely relate her to showbiz from her social media handles. This happened after she broke up with choregrapher Melvin Louis and also accused him of abusing her physically. When the news of her wedding was revealed, a section of people thought of this as a rebound relationship but Sana clarified that she has taken an important and well-thought decision.

The former actor said that one starts dating someone else out of rebound but one just doesn’t get married. Sana also talked about breaking all ties with the industry and how she realised during the lockdown time that she never belonged here. Sana said that working in showbiz was the question of livelihood because she was the sole earning member of the family.

“Also, in my case, it was a question of livelihood; I was the sole earning member in my family. The lockdown helped me realise that I had to take this step. The work I was doing was not my cup of tea. I am grateful for what the industry has given me, but I realised that I didn’t belong there,” she said.

Sana and Anas are happily married and absolutely in love with each other. All their pictures and videos speak volumes of their beautiful bonding and chemistry. We wish them the best!