Mumbai: Tv actor Sanjeeda Shaikh is leaving the temperatures soaring with her dangerously bold look in the latest video. Taking to Instagram, she shared her sexy look in deep neckline cut-out dress and it is too hot to handle. In the video, the actor can be seen clad in a halter neck orange dress that comes with a deep neckline. In the boomerang video, she can be seen playing with her hair in front of the mirror and it is setting the temperatures to soar.Also Read - Nach Baliye 3 Winners Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aamir Ali's Marriage in Trouble, Couple Staying Separately?

The fans left bowled over with her hot and sexy look. Many fans called her ‘adorable’, ‘hot’, and ‘wow’ while many simply dropped the heart emoticon. Also Read - Naagin Fame Mouni Roy Looks Hot in Red Short Dress as She Grooves to Teri Toh Along With Sanjeeda Shaikh - Watch Video

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda)



Meanwhile, Sanjeeda and her estranged husband Aamir Ali have separated. Addressing the same, Ali told SpotboyE, “I’ve known my wife Sanjeeda for a very long time. I’ve maintained a dignified silence all through the rumours and speculations. I wouldn’t like to speak about this. I hope you understand.” Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi, Karishma Tanna, Nakuul Mehta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, to Perform at a Special Ganesh Chaturthi Program

Meanwhile, The Kuwait born actor Sanjeeda rose to fame as a quirky girl-next-door in Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. Later, she was seen in popular TV shows like Kayamath, Ek Hasina Thi and Love Ka Hai Intezaar among others. Sanjeeda has also shown her dancing skills in dance shows like Nach Baliye 3, Nach Baliye 4 and Zara Nachke Dikha.

On the other hand, Aamir featured in shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon K, F.I.R. among others and is currently on a break from TV.