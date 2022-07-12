Koffee With Karan 7 new episode: The next guests on Koffee With Karan Season 7 are the pretty faces from the new bunch of Bollywood – Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. The two actresses share a good bond in their personal lives as well and the same can be seen in the upcoming episode of the Karan Johar show. Sara and Janhvi opt for a no hold barred conversation as they sit on the ‘koffee’ couch.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Confirms Aamir Khan Will be Part of New Season

During the conversation, Sara and Janhvi burst out laughing when Karan tries to dig into their relationships. When KJo asks, "One reason why your ex is ex," Sara says "because he's everyone's ex." This cheeky humour simply cracks up both KJo and Janhvi as the conversation seems to be hinting at Kartik Aaryan who reportedly dated Sara during the release of their film Love Aaj Kal.

The Imtiaz Ali film featured the two young actors as a couple. They were rumoured to be dating each other for a long time after which Kartik even turned up on the sets of Sara's Judwaa 2 in Thailand and they celebrated her birthday with a cosy dinner. While none of them confirmed their relationship, there were several hints in the media about how they were absolutely head over heels in love with each other at that time. In his recent interview, even Karan confirmed that Sara took Kartik's name on his show and the universe brought them together.

In the promo of KWK 7 that’s now going viral, Janhvi tells Karan that she has heard stories about how he brings out their ‘obscene’ side on the show. Watch the hilarious new promo of Koffee With Karan Season 7 here:

The season’s first episode featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The other guests who are lined up for the season are Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon among others.