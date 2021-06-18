Mumbai: After the Friends Reunion special episode, several of the Indian fans took to social media demanding a special reunion of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and now it seems like Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly too wishes for the same. Also Read - TRP Report Week 23: Anupamaa Maintains Top Spot, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Slips To No. 5 | Full List

Rupali Ganguly took to social media sharing a fan edit of her popular character Monisha from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. In the clip, Rupali aka Monisha can be seen dancing and twirling on the song Drama Queen. While Monisha is one of the much love characters, Rupali has now revealed that it was her favourite as well. Sharing the fan edit, Rupali demanded a special season finale of the Sarabhai series. "I do wish we have a series finale- perhaps just one more episode with the extremely insane team (sic)," she wrote.



Anupamaa star also mentioned that in real life, she is very much like Monisha. “Seldom does actor get a chance to depict our actual personalities, our idiosyncrasies, our madness on screen. Monisha did almost everything I do …. Aatishbhai incorporated all my oddities so astutely and brilliantly in Monisha that my Pappa would ask often – “ghar mein camera toh nahi lagaaya hai (there aren’t cameras in the house right),” she wrote. Rupali went on to mention that “Monisha was me and I m Her.”

Several fans took to the comment section showering love and mentioning that Monisha is their ‘All-time favourite’ as well.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is an iconic show that premiered in 2004. The show featured Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly is currently seen as Anupamaa in the Star Plus show with the same name. The show is widely loved and is also ruling the TRP charts.