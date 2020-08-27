TV actor Rajesh Kumar who is famous for his role as Rosesh in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, has been tested positive for coronavirus. He is currently shooting Excuse Me Madam produced by Benefit Kohli and Sanjay Kohli. According to the TOI report, Rajesh is asymptomatic and quarantined at home. Also Read - Dressed in Saree, Robot 'Zafira' Scans Customers For Masks & Dispenses Sanitiser at Tamil Nadu Store

Rajesh Kumar was recently interviewed when he started to shoot for the new show Excuse Me Madam. He mentioned on following all the safety measures on the sets. He had mentioned that the set has been divided into small units, in order to follow safety protocols amid the ongoing COVID pandemic. He was quoted saying, "Our production house and the makers are leaving no stones unturned when it comes to precautions and safety of the cast and crew. They are following all the protocols with regular temperature and oxygen levels checks".

"The most important thing is, we are shooting in small units to follow the safety protocols. It shows a genuine concern towards the cast and crew. At the end of the day we are a family. It feels great to shoot in the new normal and we will get used to it as I feel as an actor it is my duty to provide entertainment to our audiences during such tough times," he added.

On Thursday, Rajesh shared a promo of his new show on his Instagram. Have a look:

Rajesh Kumar has worked in series Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Belan Wali Bahu, Khichdi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and the sequel Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2.

However, there is no confirmation from the actor. Watch this space for more updates.