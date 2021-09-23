Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Reunion: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fans saw the reunion of iconic sitcom on Wednesday. Rupali Ganguly, who played the role of Monisha, shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram account, featuring Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Ratna Pathak, Rajesh Kumar, as well as the director Aatish Kapadia. After posting video of the reunion, Rupali also shared a video of the entire cast singing the title track of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. She captioned the post as, “The Sarabhai Song ❤️❤️❤️ Full emotional 😭 Every time we meet we have to sing this. The video has left all their fans emotional.”Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Shares a Glimpse of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Reunion, Says 'Kitne Saalo Baad Mile Hai' | Watch

After so many years, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai cast had a reunion and seeing them have fun, fans are all taking a trip down memory lane. The video features Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar, Jamnadas Majethia and Deven Bhojani.

Watch here:

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was based on the adventures of Maya and Indravardhan Sarabhai, and their sons Rosesh, Sahil, who is married to Monisha, a girl too middle-class for his mother's tastes. The daily soup also focused on the hilarious battles between Maya and Monisha.