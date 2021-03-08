On International Women’s Day 2021, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor Kamya Punjabi shared an empowering post along with a bikini picture of hers. She wrote, “Breathe, feel the air, the world is yours! You are strong you are beautiful you are you Go scream out loud n let them know this is ur life n u will live on ur own terms…There is no limit of what a woman can achieve…Go for it #HappyWomensDay to all the lovely women in this world. (sic)” Also Read - At Janaushadhi Centres, Women Can Buy Sanitary Pads at Rs 2.5 | All You Need to Know



However, the netizens opted to troll her for her bikini picture rather than delving into the Women’s Day message. The comments were distasteful and absolutely unacceptable. One woman user commented, “Like all heroes don’t have to wear a cape to show that they are brave similarly, all strong women don’t have to wear a bikini to show their bravery. Only empty vessels like you show their naked bodies to get attention.”

Anothert wrote, “Budhi ghowdi lal lagam character less divorcy jealous aunty loser.”

“Woowww kia inspiration h ap…. Like seriously… Ap ki Pic bta rh h sb… Totally up to u ap kia phme but apki ye profile bchy bray sb dekhty hen… Plz inspiration bne but….”, wrote another.

Aila Bina make up ke sasti swara bhaskar — VIKRAM TUTEJA (@vikkipie_tuteja) March 8, 2021

Like all heroes don’t have to wear cape to show that they are brave similarly, all strong women don’t have to wear bikini to show their bravery. Only empty vessels like you show their naked bodies to get attention. — AppySinghSengar (@AppySengar) March 8, 2021

Photo & tweet match nahi ho raha. Can you pls explain, why you choose this pic instead of your lovely pic with sari 🥻 — Maulik Raval (@rvlmaulik) March 8, 2021

true inspiration? aise jaddi aur bra mein? pls usko dhakne bolo apna badan, for the sake of other woman. — chits (@chitsp) March 8, 2021

Woowww kia inspiration h ap…. Like seriously… Ap ki Pic bta rh h sb… Totally up to u ap kia phme but apki ye profile bchy bray sb dekhty hen… Plz inspiration bne but…. — noorulain (@Kami18169393) March 8, 2021

Women’s Day par aise pic Mili apko tweet Karne ko . — Angel cupcake (@Angelcupcake15) March 8, 2021

Yukkkk soo cheap!!! — Khadijatahir (@Khadija30864802) March 8, 2021



Meanwhile, on the personal front, Kamya Punjabi got married to her beau, Shalabh Dang, in a dual wedding ceremony last year. After getting hitched in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony, Kamya and Shalabh tied the knot as per the Hindu wedding customs.