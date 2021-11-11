Sasural Genda Phool 2: Do you remember the show Sasural Genda Phool starring Jay Soni as Ishaan Kashyap, and Ragini Khanna as Suhana? Now, the popular show is coming back with season 2 where Jay and Ragin will be seen reprising their roles. However, there is a twist to the tale. The makers teased fans with a fresh Suhana are seen seated at restaurant, and even shows him the photos of the prospective brides. But, Ishaan tells her that he has only loved her and no one else can take her place in his life.Also Read - Ragini Khanna Talks About Ghoomketu And Living Her Own Spiritual Journey And Karma

The twist is that all this was just Ishaan's imagination, hinting at Suhana's death. The promo will hit your emotional chord.

Jay shared the promo on Instagram and wrote, "Time flies by but memories stay But only once in ages we get to relive the good old times and guess what. We bring you back THE GOOD TIME BACK TO YOUR TV SCREENS. YES!! SASURAL GENDA PHOOL IS BACK. The characters you loved, The Chraracters you laughed with them, Cried with them. Shared their joys and sorrows. The most loved show and their endearing characters are back to entertain you, enthrall you. IT BRINGS ME IMMENSE JOY AND PLEASURE TO SHARE THE TRAILER OF OUR MOST BELOVED SHOW. SHOW SOME LOVE GUYS. (sic)"

Watch Here:

The previous season was loved by the audience and the second season is also expected to gain audiences’ attention. The second season hints at Ishaan’s love for his late wife Suhana.

Are you excited?