Mumbai: The audience is excited to see Dipika Kakar back as Simar in the second season of daily soap Sasural Simar Ka. However, seems like she's not going to be a permanent member of the show. Much like what Devoleena Bhattacharjee did for Saath Nibhana Sathiya 2, and Hina Khan did for Naagin 4, Dipika is also going to give the first push to the new season of Sasural Simar Ka before leaving it for the new star-cast.

A report in Spotboye mentioned that while both Dipika and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, are going to be a part of the show, none of them is going to stay permanently. Both Dipika and Shoaib will reprise their characters of Simar and Prem and will be seen only in the few initial episodes. The report quoted a source close to the show as saying, "The show will start with original Simar and Prem played by Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. The duo has already started shooting for it. However, the story will move ahead with the new star cast including faces like Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, and Akash Jagga in pivotal roles."

The promo of Sasural Simar Ka season 2 that was released earlier this week showed Dipika inviting the audience to watch out for the show and wait for the twist that they have to bring this time. Dressed in a red saree, the actor mentioned that she’s going to introduce a new member to the Simar-family, and the viewers shall gear up for the same.

Later, in an interview with Times of India, Dipika also talked about returning in the role of Simar, and if she’s going to be paired with Shoaib once again. The Bigg Boss 12 winner said the character of Simar could never leave even after years of the show going off-air. However, she refused to give any clarity on having Shoaib back on the show.

Are you excited for Sasural Simar Ka 2?