Mumbai: Actor Dipika Kakar is back with her popular character – Simar from Sasural Simar Ka. The announcement regarding season 2 of the show was made recently and Dipika mentioned how she could never forget being Simar in real life as well. Now, in interaction with Bombay Times, she opened up a bit more on how she didn't accept any other daily soap ever since Sasural Simar Ka went off the air, and how she doesn't mind the entire trolling that her show received while running for six years.

Dipika Kakar says her in-laws call her ‘Simar’

Dipika mentioned that her character Simar, and she are one in real life, and there's no going back from this role. The Bigg Boss 12 winner added that even her family members call her Simar. "I have always maintained that Simar is a part of me and will always be alive in me. I may have played the character for six years, but I continue to live it till date. People in my sasural still address me as Simar. Initially, they connected with me because of the show," she said.

Dipika Kakar as Simar and Shoaib Ibrahim as Prem in Sasural Simar Ka again?

In 2018, Dipika married her co-star from the show – Shoaib Ibrahim in a traditional wedding ceremony. When asked if she’s reuniting with her husband in the show that gave wings to their relationship a few years back, Dipika said that she can’t comment on what’s in stores for the audience. “I would love Shoaib to play Prem again on the show. But for now, I don’t want to comment on that,” she said.

Dipika Kakar breaks silence on people trolling Sasural Simar Ka

Despite its soaring TRPs, Sasural Simar Ka has remained one of the most widely criticised Hindi shows ever. With its weird plot twists including Naagins, and witches, the show gained a lot of TRPs but was trolled heavily. However, no part of this trolling ever affected Dipika. While speaking on the same, she called this criticism an example of people’s hypocrisy who love horror films with weird plot twists and fantasy shows like Game of Thrones but are unable to accept the same twists in a daily soap.

“I wasn’t affected. You can praise us or diss us, but you can’t ignore us. So, that’s a win. At the end of the day, what matters are the ratings. Aur agar woh aa rahi hai toh matlab hai ki log show dekh rahe hain. Why do people not make fun of such tracks in a horror film? But you will talk about it when you watch it on a daily soap. Entertainment factor toh dono mein hain,” she said.

So on a scale of 1 to 10, how excited are you for Sasural Simar Ka Season 2?