Actor Ashiesh Roy, who is best known for his role in Sasural Simar Ka, passes away due to kidney failure on Tuesday at the age of 55. Earlier this year in May, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a hospital in Mumbai and had been keeping unwell for a while. Ashiesh's staff member confirmed the news to the Indian Express and said that the actor died at his home. He was quoted as saying, "He collapsed around 3.45 am. He had a kidney ailment and his dialysis was also going on but he had gotten better in the last few weeks… His sister will arrive from Kolkata in the evening. A call on funeral will be then taken."

The Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) also expressed solidarity for Ashiesh Roy and wrote on Facebook, "#CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of Shri Ashiesh Roy (Member since: January 2003)".

Filmmakers such as Hansal Meta and Ashwini Chaudhary along with actors such as Sooraj Thapar, Aasif Sheikh, Tinaa Ghai and Ssumier S Pasricha also paid their condolence to the actor.

Ashiesh Roy has featured in television shows such as Remix, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Sasural Simar Ka, Mere Angne Mein and Aarambh, apart from films like Home Delivery and Raja Natwarlal.

In May, AAshiesh Roy had announced on social media that he was on dialysis and even sought financial help for the treatment. Ashiesh wrote on Facebook, “I am in the ICU… Very ill. Dialysis. Need your urgent money for dialysis (sic).” Following Ashiesh’s post, filmmaker Hansal Mehta requested film bodies to provide financial help to the ailing actor. Hansal tweeted, “Actor Ashish Roy (Bond) is seriously ill, on dialysis and in the ICU. He has appealed for financial help on FB. I’m doing all I can to help. Can industry associations also help the ailing actor?”

RIP, Ashiesh Roy!