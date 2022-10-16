Sasural Simar Ka Fame Vaishali Takkar Commits Suicide: Sasural Simar Ka fame actor Vaishali Takkar has committed suicide at her Indore residence. Vaishali had been living at her Indore home since 2021. According to initial reports by multiple media sources, the actor was found hanging in her residence and a suicide note has also been recovered. A case has already been registered in Tejaji Nagar police station, while more details are awaited from the cops. Vaishali, who was quite active on social media had posted a funny reel just five days ago. The actor had also revealed the name of her to-be husband Dr Abhinandan Singh, a dental surgeon from Kenya, a month before the couple called off their wedding. The Sasural Simar Ka actor later removed the video of her roka ceremony from her Instagram handle.Also Read - Karan Mehra Accuses Wife Nisha Rawal of Dating Man Who Posed as Her 'Rakhi Brother': 'This is Morally Questionable'

Vaihshali, in an interaction with SpotboyE spoke about Sushant’s death and said, “Sushant was a person who wanted to save others’ life and that means he used to value life a lot. How can a person, who used to value life so much, commit suicide and end his own life? It is looking like a murder to me but that guy has done a lot of good karma, so his culprit will not get away so easily and that is the reason so many things are coming out and whole world is fighting for him.” Also Read - Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna Trends Big, #MaAn Fans Call Him 'Freaking Hot' After Ravivaar With Star Parivaar - Check Tweets

Vaishali has acted in daily soaps like Super Sisters, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Manmohini 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Rakshabandhan.

