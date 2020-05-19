TV and Bollywood actor Ashiesh Roy who was last seen in Aarambh as Maaran Dev, recently took to Facebook to share his plight with all her fans, family and friends. The 53-year-old actor suffered a paralytic stroke again in the last one-and-half year. His right arm and right leg have become quite immobile. He is in ICU in CritiCare Hospital, Mumbai. He was reportedly rushed to the hospital when his driver came to fetch him from home. In a heart-breaking post, Ashiesh Roy wrote that he is very ill in ICU for dialysis and needs money. Also Read - Sasural Simar Ka Child Actor Shivlekh Singh Passes Away in Car Accident, Mother in Critical Condition

Ashiesh has been a part of the industry for the past two decades. He is known for his roles in popular TV shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Sasural Simar Ka, Mere Angne Mein, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Bymokesh Bakshi, to name a few. Ashiesh's status on his Facebook wall read, "Am in the içù…vêřý ill.diàlysìs," he then asked for urgent financial help by writing, "Need urr diagent money for dialysis."

Soon after the post, Ashiesh's Facebook friends and fans flooded the comments section with their concern messages and wished for his speedy recovery. Many of them tried reaching to him but there is no update on the actor's health.

Among many others, his co-stars Vinta Nanda and Jyothsna Channdola Singh poured in their concern and help.

Actor Tina Ghai had confirmed the news to one of the mediums saying, “When the driver reached his house this morning, Ashiesh told him that his left arm is locked. This is the second time in just two years that he has got a paralytic stroke. He is not on a ventilator but his left side has been affected. He is talking and is aware of what has happened. A brain scan has been done, the report by evening will determine the future course of action.”