Satish Shah Faces Racism in London But Handles it in The Sarabhai Style – Check Viral Tweet

Satish Shah was at Heathrow Airport in London when a few men wondered how he could afford a First Class ticket on the flight. Here's how the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor gave back to them.

Satish Shah faces racism: Actor Satish Shah was at Heathrow airport when he faced racism. The veteran actor was flying back to India when he overheard a racist comment made about him at the airport. However, trust him to not walk over it silently. Shah gave it back to the racist people at the airport with a big smile.

Satish Shah, who is popular as Indravadan Sarabhai from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, was travelling in first class. A few officials couldn’t believe that he could afford the tickets to the first class but what they didn’t expect was for Shah to give them his piece of mind. As they wondered ‘how can they afford 1st class?’, Shah turned to them, flaunted a big smile, and said, “because we are Indians’.

Narrating the incident in a small tweet, Satish Shah said, “I replied with a proud smile ‘because we are Indians’ after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate ‘how can they afford 1st class?’ (sic)”

I replied with a proud smile “because we are Indians” after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate”how can they afford 1st class?” — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) January 2, 2023

Several Twitter users patted his back for not letting those officials get away after making such remarks. One user said, “As an Indian if we have to take back something and teach a lesson it is those who were kicked out in 47. We owe it to our forefathers (sic),” another wrote, “Sir smile is ok but you should have replied “ we have enough money and resources even after 200 years of loot by Brits… (sic).” Another comment on his tweet read, “He was surprised probably because they looted us for 200years n took away 45 trillion dollar wealth from India. N still Indians can afford first class? It’s very strange for them… (sic).”

You could have also told them, come and see our Delhi and Hyderabad airports and decide where Heathrow stands. I recently transited via Heathrow. It is like our old Mumbai airport. — Shankar Iyer (@shankariyer1955) January 2, 2023

Sir smile is ok but you should have replied “ we have enough money and resources even after 200 years of loot by Brits…” — Ranjan (@ranjanninu) January 3, 2023

Next time please add one more line that whatever they are affording today is also because of Indian money, their ancestors looted. — Atul (@atulrathod123) January 2, 2023

He was surprised probably because they looted us for 200years n took away 45 trillion dollar wealth from India. N still Indians can afford first class? It’s very strange for them… — Bhargavi.. (@smna17) January 2, 2023

Satish Shah has got an illustrious resume of many popular films and TV shows. He has worked in the biggest of the Indian movies including Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Saathiya, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge among others.