TV actor Saumya Tandon who won millions of hearts with her stint in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, surprises her fans by wishing them Holi in a unique way. On Sunday afternoon, Saumya gave a glimpse of her dance video on Bajirao Mastani's Mohe Rang Do Laal song. Her beautiful dance performance can be watched on her YouTube channel. She is seen dressed in a traditional white lehenga with floral jewelry to complete her look. She looks ethereal in her snow-white lehenga-choli. Adding up to her stunning look is the beautiful jewelry which is giving a great combination of red and white colors.

Wishing her fans a 'Happy Holi' with the post, the gorgeous actor wrote, "#happyholi . A sneak peak into my dance video #moherangdolaal . Choreography by @deveshmirchandani Shot/ edited by @sachin113photographer Wearing @gopivaiddesigns Jwellery by @floralartbysrishti #holi #dancevideo #reels".

Watch Saumya Tandon’s Holi special dance video here:

Saumya’s fans are impressed with her latest dance video. On Instagram, Saumya’s followers showered her with appreciation. A fan said that her performance was flawless while another called her dance performance elegant.

Saumya Tandon quit Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain last year in August after essaying the role of Anita Bhabhi for almost 5 years. Her character in the show is now being played by Nehha Pendse in the show. When asked the reason for quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Saumya Tandon replied, “Well, you can say that it’s an impractical decision to quit a stable job, that too, in an established show. But, I realised that being employed and earning a regular income was not exciting enough anymore. I want to do projects where there is scope for growth as an artist. Having said that, it does not mean that ‘Bhabi Ji…’ did not contribute to my growth, I had a beautiful journey on the show. However, I have played this character for five years now, and I don’t see myself doing it for another five years”