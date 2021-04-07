Actor Sayantani Ghosh has shared a strong post after a social media user asked her bra size in an interactive session. Though she gave a ‘befitting reply’ to that person at the spot, she felt there is a need to talk about it. Taking to Instagram, she shared a long post and wrote, “Yesterday in one of my interactive sessions someone asked me my bra size! Though I gave that person a befitting reply. Still, I feel there is so much more I want to talk about. As any form of Body-Shaming is bad. But I struggle to wrap my head around the fact that what is the fascination towards female BREASTS? As to what size it is? And why it is so difficult to accept that it’s just another body part”. Also Read - WATCH: Aamir Khan Reveals To Paparazzi Why He Quit Social Media

“I know it has a meaning when it comes to a nursing mother or certain purposes of passion but in the isn’t it another body part? What we don’t realize is that such perspectives or hype over the female breast, throw few of us women, in fact, more women get into a very bad headspace. Few of us who are well-endowed start feeling conscious about it, and start hoping that ‘I wish I was flat or small chested’ and few of us feel the need for implants”, she added. Also Read - Gujarat Man Beats Wife & Abandons Her For Being 'Dark, Fat & Ugly', Compares Her With Fair-Slim Girlfriend



She further hit out and said, “Who gives the right to men? Why do men feel that you are entitled to look at a woman this way or talk to her this way? May be it’s us, yes girls it’s us for tolerating this shit and not speaking up! Often we shy away from facing these men due to a feeling of shame, or avoiding such points so that we don’t create a scene and the list of reasons can go on.”

She further admits, “I too have kept quiet so many times feeling uncomfortable when I saw a man staring at my breasts.”