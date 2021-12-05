Kolkata: Television actor Sayantani Ghosh has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Anugarh Tiwari on December 5. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in Kolkata which was only attended by family and close friends. For the special day, Sayantani wore a traditional red saree. She accessorised her look with heavy gold jewellery. Don’t forget to miss Sayantani’s mangal sutra and sindoor which is also added charm to her look. On the other hand, Anugarh Tiwari looked charming as he wore a cream colour sherwani with floral print. In the pictures, that are now going viral on social media, Sayantani and Anugarh can be seen posing together. Needless to say, the newlywed couple looks beautiful together.Also Read - Sayantani Ghosh Gets Engaged to Beau Anugrah, Wears Red Saree Gifted by Grandmother; Wedding Today |See Pics

Check out Sayantani Ghosh’s wedding pictures:

The duo got engaged on Saturday i.e on December 4. For the engagement as well, Sayantani wore a red saree whereas her beau wore a traditional kurta with a jacket over it.

Even though Sayantani Ghosh's wedding was a simple affair in her hometown Kolkata, there will also be a reception party on December 9 in Jaipur, which is where Anugrah hails from. The couple is also likely to host a reception in Mumbai later.

On the work front, Sayantani is currently seen in Tera Yaar Hoon Main which airs on SAB TV. Prior to this, she impressed everyone with her shows like Naaginn, Naamkarann, Mahabharat and Santoshi Maa among others.