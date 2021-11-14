Mumbai: Television actor Sayantani Ghosh is all set to tie the knot with Anugarh Tiwari on December 5. Sayantani has been dating Anugrah, who is in the fitness industry, for the last eight years. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that her marriage will be ‘simple, honest and intimate’ and will take place in Sayantani’s hometown, Kolkata.Also Read - Woman Passed a Distasteful Remark About My Breasts: Sayantani Ghosh on Women Body-Shaming Other Women

“The day should be a celebration of our togetherness and the ties between our families, and I don’t want anything to take that away. We have had our share of ups and downs, but each experience has made our relationship stronger. We believe that the only thing that matters, in the end, is our love for each other and our families, and the presence of our loved ones. So, I want to enjoy this special day only with our family and close ones,” Sayantani Ghash told ETimes. Also Read - Sayantani Ghosh Gives Back To User Who Asked Her Bra Size, Asks 'Does The Size Really Matter?'

The actor also talked about the must-haves in her wedding menu and added, “While growing up, I would tell my mother that two must-haves on the menu at my wedding are paan and ice cream. That’s what I am going to be eating the most at my wedding.”

While Sayantani and Anugarh will tie the knot on December 5, there will also be a reception party on December 9 in Jaipur, which is where Anugrah hails from. The couple is also likely to host a reception in Mumbai later.

On the work front, Sayantani is currently seen in Tera Yaar Hoon Main which airs on SAB TV. Prior to this, she impressed everyone with her shows like Naaginn, Naamkarann, Mahabharat and Santoshi Maa among others.