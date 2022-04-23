Sayli Kamble’s Pre-Wedding Functions: Indian Idol 12 contestant Sayli Kamble who won millions of hearts with her lovely voice and enchanting smile, is going to marry her fiancé Dhawal on April 24. The two had been friends for a long time. Dhawal was also seen in the Indian Idol 12 finale. The pre-wedding festivities have already kickstarted with mehendi. There are several pictures and videos from Sayli Kamble’s mehendi ceremony that are doing rounds on social media.Also Read - Kapil Sharma Asks Pawandeep Rajan to Propose Arunita Kanjilal, Here's How They React- Watch Video

For the ceremony, Sayli wore a green strappy sharara and looked pretty. She styled her look with green-coloured bangles. Sharing a couple of pictures from her mehendi ceremony, Sayli wrote: “Mehendi with heart emojis”. Sayli’s close friend from Indian Idol Nihal Tauro was present at the ceremony and kept updating the fans from her ceremony. Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal Walk Hand-in-Hand, Enjoy London Weather Together - Viral Video

Inside Sayli Kamble’s mehendi ceremony:

Sayli and Dhawan’s pre-wedding photos and video:

We cannot wait to see more pictures of Sayli and Dhawan’s wedding festivities!