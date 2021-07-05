Mumbai: Television actor Shagufta Ali is facing a major financial crisis due to a lack of work owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor is also facing several health problems and therefore struggling to make ends meet.

Shagufta Ali revealed that the last four years have been difficult and that she is also facing several health issues. She also added that her health condition is worsening and that she is also losing eyesight. “My health condition has worsened. Diabetes has affected my feet very badly. I have this numbness in my fit and in between, I used to have terrible pain. My sugar level shoots up because of my stress level. And now it has affected my eyes also and for that, I have to go through this treatment,” the actor said.

Shagufta also talked about facing financial issues and said that she also had to sell some of her assets to make ends meet. “For 36 years, I have been working in the industry. In May, I completed 36 years. I started working at the age of 17 and now I am 54. Since that time these four years have shown me the worst period of my life. I had no help. Not many knew that I am going through a major financial crunch because till then I sold a lot of my assets to survive,” she told Spotboye. “I have sold my car, jewelry and I have been traveling in auto rickshaws if I am going out to the doctor. It’s been very hurtful to me because I have been a self-made person,” Shagufta added.

Shagufta has worked in several television shows and movies. She featured in famous and successful shows including Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera and Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. The last full-fledged project she worked on was the Saath Nibhana Saathiya.