Mumbai: Veteran actor Shagufta Ali is now keen to work after receiving financial help from CINTAA and her colleagues like Madhuri Dixit and Rohit Shetty in the industry. The actor spoke to a leading daily and mentioned that she is looking forward to being on the sets again and she's hopeful of being offered good work soon.

Shagufta reached out to the media last month explaining that she had been struggling financially and was in need of money for her and her mother's treatment. She revealed that she had sold her car, and her jewellery to make her ends meet but the pandemic worsened the situation. In her latest interview with ETimes, Shagufta Ali said, "I am open to working again and it is important for me to return to the sets to sustain myself in life." Adding that she belongs to the sets, the veteran actor said, "Some people have approached me and I am really looking for something really interesting work but the point is that I need to return to the sets it is the place I belong."

Shagufta went to talk about how her friends and other people she knows have never really approached her for work in the recent past. She said that it's majorly new people who want to associate with her professionally. She was quoted as saying, "Not really whatever has come to me is from the outside maybe they didn't know about financial condition also there are some who ignore it but all the same, I want to return to work and god willing I will soon."

Earlier, she appeared on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 and was surprised to see Madhuri handing over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to her on the stage. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and comedian Johnny Lever also reached out to her with some monetary help.