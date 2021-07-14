Mumbai: Television actor Shaheer Sheikh begin shoot for the second season of Pavitra Rishta. While Shaheer is all set for Sushant Singh Rajput’s role in the show, he took to social media penning down a heartfelt note. Shaheer Sheikh shared pictures with Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni and wrote about stepping into the shoes of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for the show.Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Erica Fernandes Feels Uncomfortable Working With Shaheer Sheikh? Read On

Shaheer mentioned that he was taken aback when he was contacted for Manav's role. He mentioned that while he was initially reluctant to accept the role, he thought of at least trying it and leaving it to the audience. "When I was first approached for PR2, I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput. I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head-on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live up to audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try," Shaheer wrote.

Shaheer also added that nobody can replace Sushant and that he will try to do justice to his role. "Working with a team that loved & respected him immensely only adds to the genuine intent in all our hearts. Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL," he concluded.

The idea for Pavitra Rishta 2.o was conceptualized after Sushant’s demise in June last year. Sushant and Ankita as Manav and Archana became household names as Pavitra Rishta ran for five years and clocked 1424 episodes. While the release date for the show has not been announced yet, shooting has already started and it will stream on ALTBalaji.