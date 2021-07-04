Mumbai: Television’s much-loved Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is coming back with its third season. While the show is set to premiere on July 12, lead actor Shaheer Sheikh has now revealed how Dev’s character changed him as well. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh's Wife Ruchikaa Kapoor Flaunts Baby Bump in First Picture Confirming The Pregnancy Rumours

In the show, Shaheer Sheikh plays the role of Dev Dixit – who is an ideal son, romantic husband and also a good father. Over a period of time, Dev's character has evolved in the show. Talking about the same, Shaheer has now said that Dev's character helped him evolve in his personal life as well. The actor added that Dev has also taught him what is the key in any relationship. "When I took up this show, I had a different perspective about a lot of things. But as the show progressed, I grew too. As Dev's character evolved, so did I. I had a lot to take back from Dev in terms of relationships and the challenges one might face. One big thing that I have learnt is that communication is key in any relationship – be it as a lover, as a son or as a parent," Shaheer Sheikh said.

Earlier in May, Shaheer opened about his bond with his reel life mom Supriya Pilgaonkar and said, "Our relationship is so pure and I could feel that bond from the very first day when we shot our scene together. It is not like that our bond was created over a period of time. When I used to do scenes with her I used to actually feel every dialogue."

Meanwhile, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi – Nayi Kahani presents the changing dynamics between Dev and Sonakshi as they complete 10 years of marriage and parenthood.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 is starting from July 12, 2021.